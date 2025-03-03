Will injuries doom Yankees? + Tiering teams based on spring training clichés | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman continue their spring training coverage in a very unique way on the latest pod. The duo asks what spring training cliché defines each of the 30 teams in MLB this season. From 'we're going to surprise some people' to 'we have a target on our backs', Jake and Jordan place each team in tiers based on springing clichés. The two also discuss the latest injury bug that's caught the New York Yankees and answer listeners questions. Jake and Jordan end the show by trying to imagine who'd be the official captain for all 30 teams entering this season:

(2:15) - Tiering and placing each of the 30 teams based on spring training clichés

(21:15) - Sorry for your mentions: Yankees fans are in full panic mode already

(27:45) - Jake and Jordan answer your questions

(37:15) - Oh captain my captain: Identifying who'd be a the official captain on all 30 teams

