Woman suffers burns in Savannah chemical attack: Police

(SAVANNAH, Ga.) -- A woman is recovering after officials say she was the victim of a chemical assault in Savannah, Georgia.

The victim suffered burns in the incident, officials said. She was walking around Forsyth Park near West Waldburg and Whitaker streets just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday when a man came from behind and poured a chemical on her, according to police.

The victim did not know the man, officials said, and no arrests have been made yet. On Thursday, Savannah police released an image of a man in dark clothing they are trying to locate.

The woman suffered third-degree burns, according to local ABC affiliate WJCL.

Savannah resident Grace Warner told WJCL that the incident shocked her.

"I walk around this park a lot, even at night," she said. "You just don’t expect something like this to happen here."

Savannah Police Chief Lenny B. Gunther noted in a press release that local authorities are investigating the incident.

"Our first priority is the well-being of the victim, and our detectives are working around the clock to determine exactly what happened," he said. "While this was a disturbing incident, we want to reassure our community that we are actively investigating and have increased patrols in our parks out of an abundance of caution."

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson also released a statement on social media decrying the incident.

"City leadership is working closely to ensure SPD has every resource needed, from personnel to technology, to bring resolution to this case swiftly," he said in the Facebook post. "We will continue to keep our community informed, and we thank everyone who has already stepped forward to assist."

