Navigating limited airport parking for Memorial Day weekend: Here are some options

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaches, Jacksonville International Airport is facing continued parking issues, prompting travelers to seek alternative ways to reach the terminal without breaking the bank.

Parking has already become a challenge even on regular days. With the airport’s Hourly Garage still closed, the impact is being felt across all other lots. The daily garage and surface lots are already full—and the economy lot is nearly full as well, which is expected to reach capacity over the busy travel weekend.

“When you get off an airplane at the Jacksonville International Airport, you have a lot of choices. One of them is us,” said Robert Gagliardi, general manager of Z Trip, a local taxi service.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The garage closure, caused by a recent fire, has taken hundreds of spaces offline. As travelers prepare for Memorial Day travel, ride-share services and taxi companies are stepping in to meet the increased demand.

“We will work with the ride share and off-site parking to ensure that there is ample parking and ample transportation to and from the airport,” said Tony Cugno, an airport representative.

Gagliardi said Z Trip has already seen a significant increase in passengers.

“I think the public is realizing there are alternatives to parking at the airport,” he added.

Z Trip charges between $2 and $25 per mile, with a flat rate depending on the passenger’s zip code. Other ride-share options, like Uber and Lyft, also vary in cost based on distance and time of day. Surge pricing could push a 20-mile ride to over $50.

The airport’s economy lot remains one of the cheapest options at $8 per day, but it’s expected to fill up quickly. Off-site parking options include USA Park Airport Parking, which charges about $9 per day for uncovered parking, and WallyPark, which offers covered parking at $12.95 per day. However, WallyPark’s garage is currently full.

Regardless of which transportation method travelers choose, delays and wait times are likely.

“We’re trying to prepare for it. We have extra staff on standby, and drivers are working a lot of overtime,” said Gagliardi.

While the Jacksonville Transportation Authority offers a more affordable option, its route from downtown to the airport takes approximately one hour and 15 minutes.

You can check the status of the airport’s parking lots any time on its website.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.