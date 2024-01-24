New upgrades announced for Port of Brunswick in bipartisan spending

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — The second busiest port in the country for cargo like cars and trucks is about to get even busier.

On Wed., Jan. 24, U.S. Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announced new spending to upgrade the Port of Brunswick.

The bipartisan infrastructure law will deliver $15 million for upgrades at the port. This includes improving operations, creating economic opportunities, and strengthening Georgia’s supply chain.

According to the Georgia Ports Authority (GPA), the bipartisan infrastructure law funding will help GPA renovate and upgrade the East River Terminal -- a project that includes demolishing and replacing the Berth #2 Main Dock, replacing half of Berth #3, and improving other infrastructure around the Terminal. According to GPA, the project is estimated to be completed by 2027.

“These upgrades to the Port of Brunswick will strengthen supply chains and support opportunity and prosperity in coastal Georgia and statewide,” Senator Ossoff said. “The bipartisan infrastructure law -- the most significant investment in America’s infrastructure since the Eisenhower Administration -- continues to upgrade transportation, water, broadband, and energy infrastructure across our state.”

Sen. Warnock said the community stands to benefit from the port’s planned improvements and upgrades.

“I am thrilled to see the Brunswick community continue to benefit from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Senator Ossoff and I championed,” Senator Reverend Warnock said. “This latest investment of more than $15 million in federal funds will provide critical infrastructure upgrades for the Port of Brunswick to ease vessel traffic and the flow of commerce at a major economic hub for our state.”

Both Sens. Ossoff and Rev. Warnock said they are delivering the money through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

