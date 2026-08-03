Ethics panel recommends House censure Republican Rep. Chuck Edwards for conduct with two aides

WASHINGTON — The House Ethics Committee recommended Monday that the House censure Rep. Chuck Edwards, R-N.C., after finding that he engaged in persistent unprofessional and inappropriate conduct toward two young female aides in his congressional office.

A censure registers the House’s deep disapproval of a lawmaker's conduct that does not meet the threshold for expulsion.

Edward has denied that any of his conduct was intended as a sexual or romantic advance, but the committee said his behavior would “lead a reasonable observer to interpret it as such.”

The committee highlighted numerous examples of actions it considered inappropriate, including Edwards providing the young women with lavish and recurrent gifts, making comments regarding their appearance and dress, inviting them to intimate dinners and vacations and sending notes regarding his affection. It found no evidence Edwards explicitly propositioned any person under his employ or engaged in any sexual activity with them.

"Both women were uncomfortable with his behavior (which they attempted to communicate) but were put in an untenable position by virtue of his status as their boss and a Member of Congress," the Ethics Committee said in its report. “Representative Edwards was at minimum blind to that reality, and at worst, dismissive of the impact his inappropriate conduct had on the careers and well-being of two women on his staff.”

Members are prohibited from engaging in sexual harassment or making unwanted advances toward their subordinates. The committee said Edwards acknowledged at least some of the behavior at issue could be viewed as inappropriate. The committee said he also cooperated with the investigation. However, he has not acknowledged or taken responsibility for the harm he caused, the committee said.

The full House will have to vote before any censure would occur. Lawmakers are back in their home districts for almost the rest of the month, so that vote won't occur for a few weeks at the earliest. The congressman's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the Ethics Committee's findings.

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