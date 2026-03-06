Gonzales' departure clears path for Republican gun rights 'absolutist' in Texas congressional race

AUSTIN, Texas — The abrupt decision by U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales to not seek reelection clears the path for a self-described gun rights "absolutist" to secure the Republican nomination in a sprawling Texas congressional district.

Brendan Herrera, 30, originally gained notoriety by posting videos of himself shooting weapons, calling himself "The AK Guy." He lost a close contest to Gonzales two years ago but forced him into a runoff in Tuesday's primary.

Gonzales dropped out of the race on Thursday night after having admitted to an affair with a former staff member who later died by suicide, meaning Herrera suddenly has no competition for the Republican mantle in the state's 23rd congressional district. Democrats hope to pull off an upset by casting Herrera as a fringe figure from the hard right, but it will be a challenge in a deep red district that stretches 800 miles along the border with Mexico.

“I appreciate Tony Gonzales for making the appropriate decision,” Herrera said in a statement. “I look forward to being the voice of TX23 that our district deserves.”

Herrera moved to Texas from North Carolina in 2020, and he built a following of millions with YouTube videos about guns that he tested on a shooting range. He describes himself as a "Second Amendment Absolutist" and he sharply criticized Gonzales' support for gun safety legislation after the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, which is in the district.

He has also faced criticism for comments about the Holocaust. In a 2022 video, Herrera described a German submachine gun as “the original ghetto blaster,” and he goose-stepped to German songs.

While firing the weapon at a can of White Claw, another man wearing a mask asks Herrera if he is “hiding any White Claw underneath the floorboards?”

Herrera says yes and then shouts, “Gestapo right there!” before shooting a case of drinks. Then he adds, “they did not see that coming,” pronouncing “not see” like “Nazi.”

Later in the video, Herrera said, “I'm not really a big fan of fascism,” and said he was making jokes about history.

The Democratic nominee for the district, attorney and former schoolteacher Katy Padilla Stout, swiftly criticized Herrera over that particular video on Friday morning.

“Parents I talk to in #TX23, particularly those in Uvalde, are disgusted that this man could represent our families in Congress,” Padilla Stout posted on social media.

Yet Republicans have no fear of losing the district, and dismiss Democratic hopes of snatching the seat with Herrera as the nominee.

“Texas’ 23rd District is deep red, and Democrats know it,” said National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Christian Martinez. “While they talk a big game in Washington, they don’t even have a credible recruit and are too busy defending their own vulnerable members across Texas to compete here.”

Brendan Steinhauser, a Republican strategist in Texas, said his party has to decide whether Herrera is worth the “headache” during a difficult midterm election cycle.

The party wants to feel like the district is “in the bag and off the board,” he said, but “it probably won't be.”

“They’re going to take a look at this one,” Steinhauser said. “Does it hurt the Republican Party to support this particular candidate?”

The district is the second-largest in the country and was one of Congress' perennial battlegrounds before it was redrawn in 2021. It was a Republican stronghold in 2024 when President Donald Trump carried the district by nearly 15 points.

Trump had previously endorsed Gonzales. Last month, a lawyer representing the president sent Herrera's campaign a “cease and desist” letter accusing it of sending deceptive mailers with Trump's image.

But support for Gonzales began to evaporate during the scandal over his affair and the woman's subsequent suicide, and House Republican leadership urged him to end his campaign.

However, Gonzales said he would serve out his current term, helping his party maintain its slim majority in the House.

This story has been updated to correct the last name of the Democratic challenger for the district. It is Katy Padilla Stout, not Scott.

Associated Press writer Jonathan J. Cooper contributed from Phoenix.

