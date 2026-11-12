Navy has quietly fired some commanders and other officials, drawing congressional pushback

WASHINGTON — The Navy has quietly fired or removed several top officers in recent months but broke with its usual practice of announcing those changes, drawing pushback from Congress.

Two Democratic lawmakers said Thursday that the Navy failed to inform Congress that it fired the entire leadership team of a nuclear-powered attack submarine last month after an underwater collision. Separately, the sea service in September fired the commander of a destroyer deployed to the Middle East, according to a defense official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe sensitive personnel matters.

Dr. Brian Monahan, a Navy rear admiral and attending physician for Congress and the Supreme Court, also departed his post during a Navy investigation — with no public announcement or confirmation.

All three are a break from the Navy's longstanding policy to announce major removals of commanders and other highly visible officials. They also follow an increasing level of secrecy over military operations, especially in the Middle East.

“As a result of the Navy’s failure to communicate, what should have been a standard exercise in information sharing has instead raised questions about the Navy’s commitment to transparency and its commitment to a productive working relationship with Congress,” Reps. Joe Courtney of Connecticut and Adam Smith of Washington wrote in a letter to Navy leaders.

The developments could set up a contentious confirmation hearing next week for acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao as he seeks to permanently take over as the top civilian official.

In a letter to Cao and the Navy's top uniformed officer, Adm. Daryl Caudle, Courtney and Smith said they had “deep frustration” over the Navy’s failure to notify the House Armed Services Committee about the firing of the commander, second in command and top enlisted sailor of the USS South Dakota submarine.

The letter says they were fired after the submarine ran into something on the seabed, but the Navy would not offer public comment.

The Navy also on Sept. 27 relieved Cmdr. Caitlin Cunningham, commander of the USS Michael Murphy destroyer, which has been deployed to support operations against Iran, due to a loss of confidence, the defense official said. She had been in the job less than a year.

Typically, the firing of someone like Cunningham would be announced by the Navy within days, but the service did not offer public comment even when asked about it.

On Thursday, Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Democratic Sen. Alex Padilla of California also confirmed the departure of Monahan, the attending physician for Congress and the Supreme Court, but provided few other details.

The Navy has opened an investigation, according to a person familiar with the situation who was not authorized to discuss the matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

For nearly 18 years, Monahan held the top job in the Office of the Attending Physician, which is responsible for providing emergency medical assistance to members of Congress and the Supreme Court as well as congressional staff and visitors.

Monahan was sometimes in the news for discussing matters such as Sen. Mitch McConnell's health and for administering a COVID-19 vaccine to then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Restrictions on the military sharing information go beyond the Navy.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees operations in the Middle East, has released few details on recent limited strikes on Iran and refused to comment on or specify damage to bases or equipment, usually citing the need for operational security.

Major satellite imagery providers with U.S. contracts have blocked or delayed public release of images in the region at the request of American officials. As a result, it took months to determine that Iranian drone and missile strikes damaged or destroyed structures on 26 military bases and other sites with U.S. equipment in the region, according to an Associated Press analysis.

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Associated Press writers Ben Finley and Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

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