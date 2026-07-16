Republican senator says Blanche must meet Epstein's accusers to earn his vote for attorney general

WASHINGTON — A Republican senator whose vote Todd Blanche needs to advance his nomination as attorney general suggested Thursday that his support hinges on Blanche first meeting with Jeffrey Epstein's accusers.

Sen. Thom Tillis' comments came a day after Blanche's confirmation hearing during which the nominee was repeatedly pressed on the Justice Department's handling of files related to Epstein's sex trafficking investigation. Without Tillis' support, Blanche's nomination can't advance out of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Tillis said Thursday that he has a “positive predisposition” toward Blanche but has not made up his mind. Tillis pointed to Blanche's remarks Wednesday expressing a willingness to meet Epstein's accusers, and added that he expects such a meeting to occur before he's "willing to vote out of this committee.”

One Epstein accuser, Dani Bensky, told lawmakers Thursday that women harmed by Epstein repeatedly asked to meet with Blanche “through multiple channels and he never responded."

"We deserve to be heard directly, not dismissed and ignored,” Bensky said.

Blanche has pushed back on suggestions that the Justice Department has been dismissive of the late financier's accusers, saying Wednesday that officials have spoken with more than 30 representatives of the women over the course of its sweeping review of the files.

“When it comes to the victims of this horrible man, we will never, never, not talk to victims,” Blanche said. “We will never, not do everything we can to prosecute anybody that committed any crimes against any of these women.”

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