Local

Shands Bridge lane closures for maintenance on Wednesday evening

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Grating replacement work on the Shands Bridge was completed Sunday, Feb. 4, eliminating the need for a closure the weekend of Feb. 9.

Shands Bridge flagging operation Additional maintenance on Shands Bridge Wednesday through Thursday. (Florida Department of Transportation)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has issued a traffic advisory for drivers looking to cross the Shands Bridge this evening.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

As part of bridge maintenance, lane closures will take place on the Shands Bridge beginning Wed., June 19 at 8 p.m. through Thur., June 19 at 5 a.m.

Flagging operations will take place to guide traffic in both directions.

FDOT said drivers should anticipate delays and use an alternate route if possible.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!