St. Augustine business owner indicted on charges of having child sexual abuse material

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine business owner has been federally indicted on charges that he paid money to receive child sex abuse images online.

Action News Jax was outside Dymeng Technology Solutions on Paseo Reyes Drive on May 8 when the business was raided.

We confronted the owner, Jack Leach, to find out why federal investigators were there. He didn’t tell us.

Then, in a June 9 news release, the Department of Justice said investigators seized electronic devices from Leach’s home and business that contained child sexual abuse material.

The criminal complaint includes what prosecutors said are messages from Leach’s phone, talking about children as young as three years old and traveling to the Philippines to abuse children there.

Leach, 43, faces up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted.

