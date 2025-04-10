State investigating St. John’s County Airport Authority executive over use of tenant planes

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Controversy is once again surrounding the St. Johns County Airport Authority, with questions now centering on former Interim Executive Director Jaime Topp.

The State Attorney’s Office investigation and subpoenas are all detailed in this April 14th meeting agenda for the airport authority board.

It lists demands for:

“Any and all account records pertaining to the following personnel and expenditures:

1. Timesheets and salary information for interim executive director Jaime Topp;

2. Travel vouchers, expense vouchers, reimbursement receipts, for fuel, rental, lease and/or use of any airplane owned by Modern Aero or any of its subsidiaries used by Jaime Topp;

3. Flight log/plans for Jaime Topp flying Cirrus Planes owned, leased, managed or otherwise operated by Modern Aero or any of its subsidiaries.”

However, Topp said in an interview with Action News Jax Wednesday morning he has no knowledge of these subpoenas.

“I did interview with the state’s attorney, but there was never any mention of a subpoena,” Topp said.

Current airport authority board member Jennifer Liotta told Action News Jax this inquiry comes after it was brought to light Topp may have used those Modern Aero planes to fly to Miami for personal business during working hours.

Liotta said, if true, it could be a violation of his employment contract.

“I found out through speaking with the staff at Modern Aero that Mr. Topp had been renting an aircraft for Modern Aero during business days, sometimes multiple days in a row,” Liotta explained. “And records show that aircraft was going down to South Florida. It’s my understanding that Mr. Top has a business interest in the Miami area.”

Topp denied the claim of violating his contract, although he admitted to using the plane as Liotta mentioned.

“Did you use those planes - I guess even if you were working remotely - during your scheduled work day with the airport authority? Because I guess that’s the issue Liotta was raising,” Action News Jax Logan MacDonald asked.

“Yeah, but I paid for it myself, the airport didn’t pay for it,” Topp replied.

“But her assertion is that it violated your employment contract,” MacDonald added.

“No,” replied Topp.

Liotta, however, said she’s not aware of any remote work agreement ever being permitted by the board.

Action News Jax also reached out to the State Attorney’s Office for more background on the reason for these subpoenas as well as the ongoing investigation at hand, but have yet to hear back.

