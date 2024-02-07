Taylor Swift threatens legal action against Florida college student over tracking her private jet

ORLANDO, Fla. — Taylor Swift’s attorneys are threatening to sue a Florida college student who tracks the private jets of celebrities and public figures, Action News Jax sister station WFTV in Orlando is reporting.

On Tuesday, the University of Central Florida student, Jack Sweeney, confirmed he received a cease-and-desist letter threatening legal action from Swift’s attorneys over the social media accounts he runs that track Swift’s flights.

The letter claims the accounts pose an imminent threat to the safety and well-being of Swift.

Sweeney also tracks the private jets of Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and other public figures.

