‘They lost everything’: Mobile home fire kills three family members, 3 more hospitalized

EAST PALATKA, Fla. — Three family members are dead and three more are in the hospital after a house fire engulfed their Putnam County mobile home Monday morning.

The fire destroyed the home on North Maryland Avenue in East Palatka.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s office, they received a call around 8:50 a.m. about a fire at a mobile home with multiple people inside.

Action News Jax has learned that the home is being rented by the Hernandez family. When the fire broke out, officials tell us six members of the family were inside.

Action News Jax confirmed with the family that the adults inside the home were Carolina Gomez and brothers Fernando and Enrique Hernandez. The children were 7-year-old Eliza Hernandez, 4-year-old Angel Hernandez, and a baby.

According to the Hernandez family, Eliza and the baby are Carolina and Fernando’s children, while Enrique is Angel’s father.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Putnam County Emergency Services Deputy Chief and Fire Marshal Clu Wright told Action News Jax that the fire started in the foyer. The cause is still under investigation.

Scott Moore was down the street when the fire first broke out. He said the entire situation was just unbelievable.

“I just heard a firefighter ran out with a child, it was just crazy,” said Moore. “He (the child) just didn’t look like he was moving at all.”

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, two adults were dead inside the house and one child died at the hospital. One woman was transported by ground to a trauma center, a baby was transported by air ambulance to a trauma center, and another child was transported in an ambulance.

Alice Crews is the landlord for the family and has known them for 10 years. She says she couldn’t believe this happened to them.

“They have always been very kind, very responsible people,” said Crews. ”Just really, good people of the community.”

The State Fire Marshal’s office is taking the lead on the investigation and working to determine a cause. The Putnam County Sheriff’s office is assisting.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.