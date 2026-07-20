This summer, the hottest apartment feature is an AC unit

Amenities are one way that apartment communities stand out from one another and appeal to different renters. While some communities offer popular amenities like fitness centers, walk-in closets, or smart home appliances, renters tend to be drawn to simpler things. An Apartments.com survey of 14,066 renters found that 65% of renters consider air conditioning (AC) a must-have when choosing their next rental.

Many renters approach their apartment search with nonnegotiables, such as an in-unit washer and dryer or designated parking options. Summer temperatures are here and continue to rise, and renters want to ensure their next rental can keep them cool and comfortable all season long.

Key Takeaways

65% of renters consider air conditioning a must-have when choosing their next rental, nearly tied with an in-unit washing machine and dryer.

42% of renters say off-street parking or garages are a must-have, 42% cite dishwashers, and 37% cite a balcony, patio, or other outdoor space.

Meanwhile, only 18% say a fitness center or gym is a must-have, 17% want an elevator, and 12% want a pool.

Renters Prioritize Practical Apartment Amenities

During their apartment search, renters take into consideration several other factors besides location and price. Amenities are becoming increasingly important for renters to evaluate before they choose to sign a lease.

The Apartments.com survey found that air conditioning and in-unit laundry are the most popular rental amenities by a large margin. The percentage of renters who said that these amenities are must-haves was higher than the percentage of renters who want a fitness center, elevator, pool, smart appliances, or a sports court combined.

This data suggests that while these “fun” amenities can be a bonus, renters care more about the practicality of their next apartment.

A data bar chart revealing the top amenities renters consider must-haves based on survey results. (Stacker/Stacker)

Apartments.com



Some amenities, like pools and fitness centers, are common across different apartment communities, but unique amenities like pickleball courts, concierge services, and rooftop terraces are usually reserved for luxury apartment buildings. These stand-out amenities tend to draw renters who are looking for luxury living, but this isn't the case for the general renter population.

Which Markets Are Seeing the Most Demand for Air Conditioning?

Not all renters think of air conditioning as a must-have amenity, and this can depend on where they live. In denser urban areas like New York and Chicago, high demand means prospective renters may be more willing to forgo basic amenities like AC if it means getting the perfect place in the city of their dreams. Meanwhile, renters in medium-sized cities like Cincinnati, Raleigh, and Madison may expect this amenity in their rental.

Apartments.com data shows that the top cities with the highest percentage of apartment searches filtered by air conditioning were primarily located in the West and Midwest, with the exception of Arlington, Virginia. California accounted for most cities on the list. Below are the top 10 cities with the highest percentage of apartment searches that included the air conditioning filter on Apartments.com in 2026.

Table listing the top cities and their percentage of Apartments.com searches that filter for air conditioning. (Stacker/Stacker)

Apartments.com

Favorable amenities may also depend on local climates and weather concerns. For example, on Apartments.com in San Francisco, only 1,025 rentals list air conditioning as an added amenity, while in hotter cities like Austin, over 30,000 rentals advertise AC in their units.

With temperatures rising across the country this summer, renters need a unit that can keep them cool. Earlier this year, New York City mandated that all landlords provide AC in at least one room in most covered apartments by 2030. As temperatures continue to increase and more renters look for a new rental during the busiest leasing season of the year, air conditioning may be at the top of their list of nonnegotiables.

How to Decide Which Apartment Amenities Matter Most

Whether you're looking for an apartment that offers air conditioning or in-unit laundry, it's important to know what matters most to you before starting your apartment search. Considering your lifestyle, budget, and lease terms are just a few ways to decide which apartment amenities should be priorities during your apartment search.

Consider Financial Savings

When deciding which amenities you should prioritize during your apartment search, think about your budget and where you can potentially cut costs. If your new apartment has a fitness center, you can cancel your gym membership. If your new apartment has a dedicated coffee bar, it can save you money on coffee purchases.

These extra amenities can be useful if you’re looking to budget, but make sure the apartment community doesn’t charge extra fees to cover the cost of an amenity. While searching for an apartment, it’s important to weigh the pros and cons and determine what fits within your rental budget.

Consider Your Lifestyle

Whether it’s your first time moving or you’re an experienced renter, you have preferences when it comes to your living space. If you want a walk-in closet, hardwood floors, or a home with no stairs, it’s important to know these things before searching for an apartment.

If you have rented previously, think about what you liked or disliked about your last place. Did you like the parking garage but think the walk to your apartment was too far? When searching for a new rental, think about what made your last rental a good or bad fit. This can help you search smarter and more efficiently.

Read the Fine Print

While most amenities are included with the base rent, some premium amenities may come at an added cost. Package service, valet trash, internet, and other amenities are often an extra cost on top of the base rent. Before you sign a lease, understand what is included in the base rent amount and how many additional fees you'll need to budget for, especially if you're looking for an affordable apartment.

Methodology

Apartments.com surveyed 14,066 U.S. renters about how amenities affect their apartment search and leasing decisions. Survey responses were used to provide additional context around renter preferences and challenges related to pets, parking, and other amenities.

This story was produced by Apartments.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.