Traffic Alert: Acosta Bridge closures and highway detours begin in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has closures planned for highly-trafficked roads and a bridge beginning next week.

The closures, timeframes, and suggested alternate routes are listed below:

ACOSTA BRIDGE

The southbound lanes of the Acosta Bridge (State Road 13) will be closed during certain daytime hours from Tuesday, March 4th through Thursday, March 6th for routine maintenance.

Closures will begin daily at 9:30 A.M. and end at 3:30 P.M.

FDOT says drivers should plan alternate routes using either the Fuller Warren Bridge or the Main Street Bridge.

I-295 AND U.S. 17 INTERCHANGE

As part of interchange improvements at I-295 and U.S. 17, FDOT says there will be overnight ramp closures beginning Sunday, March 2nd through Thursday, March 6th.

Ramps will close at 9 P.M. and reopen by 6 A.M. the next day. FDOT says not all ramps will be closed at the same time.

I-295 North ramp to U.S. 17 closed: FDOT advises drivers to continue on I-295 North to Blanding Boulevard and use I-295 South to access U.S. 17.

I-295 South ramp to U.S. 17 closed: FDOT advises drivers to continue on I-295 South across the Buckman Bridge, exit at San Jose Boulevard (State Road 13) northbound and take I-295 North to access U.S. 17.

I-95 AND EMERSON STREET INTERCHANGE

As part of a project to widen I-95, overnight ramp closures are planned at the I-95 and Emerson interchange.

The closures will be daily from 10 P.M. to 6 A.M. beginning Sunday, March 2nd through Thursday, March 6th.

Weather and unforeseen circumstances could change the timeline.

Ramps in opposing directions will not close at the same time.

Emerson Street ramp to I-95 North closed: Drivers on westbound Emerson Street will take northbound Philips Highway to access I-95 North. Drivers on eastbound Emerson Street will take northbound Beach Boulevard to northbound Atlantic Boulevard to access I-95 North

I-95 North ramp to Emerson Street closed: Drivers will continue on I-95 North and take exit 348 to westbound Atlantic Boulevard and use southbound Philips Highway to access Emerson Street

Emerson Street ramp to I-95 South closed: Drivers on westbound Emerson Street will take Philips Highway south to eastbound Bowden Road to access I-95 South. Drivers on eastbound Emerson Street will take I-95 North to exit 348 and use westbound Atlantic Boulevard to access I-95 South.

I-95 South ramp to Emerson Street closed: Drivers will continue on I-95 South to the University Boulevard Exit and take westbound University Boulevard to northbound Philips Highway to access Emerson Street.

Once the entire $247 million contracted project is complete, I-95 will have five travel lanes in each direction.

