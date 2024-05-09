Traffic Alert: CR 208 in St. Johns County to close on May 31

St. Johns County, Fla. — Attention St. Johns County drivers. County Road 208 will close temporarily from May 31 to June 11.

The closure will allow the county to install new water and reclaimed transmission lines across CR 208, near the Toms Road intersection.

County leaders said the lines will provide fire protection to areas east of I-95 and State Road 207.

Detour signs will be posted.

“Communications with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office, Fire Rescue, School Board Transportation, and other critical service providers have taken place prior to the closure to ensure County operations are coordinated,” St. Johns Utility Director Neal Shinkre said in a news release.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

