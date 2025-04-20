Traffic alert: Improvements planned for Beach and Atlantic Boulevards

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is proposing median modifications on the roadways.

On Beach Boulevard, FDOT wants to:

Add a directional median at Walker Lane to eliminate northbound and southbound left turns from Walker Lane.

Close the median at Everlee Road to eliminate left turns into and out of Everlee Road.

Close the median at Palm Lane to eliminate left turns into and out of Palm Lane.

Close the median at Shaw Road to eliminate left turns into and out of Shaw Road.

Add a directional median at the Jacksonville Humane Society to eliminate northbound and southbound left turns.

Add a directional median at Leon Road to eliminate northbound and southbound left turns from Leon Road and the Salvation Army driveway.

On Atlantic Boulevard, FDOT wants to:

Modify the median at Spring Forest Avenue and New Life Church to eliminate left turns.

Add a directional median at Century Street to eliminate southbound left turns from Century Street.

There are two ways you can learn about the projects.

A virtual public meeting will be held on Monday, April 21. It will start at 4:30 p.m. with an informal open house. A formal presentation and public comment period will begin at 6 p.m. Learn how to participate at www.nflroads.com/VPH .

The following day, Tuesday, April 22, FDOT will host an in-person public meeting at its headquarters located at 2198 Edison Avenue. The open house will be from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by a presentation and public comment.

