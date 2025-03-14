Traffic alert: St. Mary’s Bridge to close daily for maintenance

YULEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation is warning drivers to prepare for detours, with full daytime closures of the St. Mary’s Bridge planned.

U.S. 17 over the St. Mary’s River will be completely inaccessible to drivers for several hours a day from Monday, March 17th to Thursday, March 20th.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., drivers will instead be directed to I-95 to cross the river between Florida and Georgia.

The closure will enable crews to conduct routine maintenance on the bridge.

The St. Mary’s Bridge was built in 1927 and is manually operated.

