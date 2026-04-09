ACM Awards: See the list of nominees

Women are dominating this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards nominees.

Megan Moroney has the most nominations with nine, including her first ever for Entertainer of the Year, as well as director and artist-songwriter of the year, The Associated Press reported.

Mainstay Miranda Lambert, who, according to the AP, is the most-decorated artist in the history of the awards, has eight, followed by Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson each with seven.

The guys follow the ladies, with Chris Stapleton having six nominations, Zach Top had five, and Cody Johnson was nominated four times.

Here’s the complete list of nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Jelly Roll

Cody Johnson

Megan Moroney

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Lainey Wilson

Female Artist of the Year

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Lainey Wilson

Male Artist of the Year

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Zach Top

Group of the Year

49 Winchester

Flatland Cavalry

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

The Red Clay Strays

Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Muscadine Bloodline

Thelma & James

New Female Artist of the Year

Avery Anna

Mackenzie Carpenter

Dasha

Caroline Jones

Emily Ann Roberts

New Male Artist of the Year

Gavin Adcock

Vincent Mason

Shaboozey

Hudson Westbrook

Tucker Wetmore

Album of the Year

“Ain’t In It For My Health” - Zach Top , Producer: Carson Chamberlain, Record Company-Label: Leo33

Producer: Carson Chamberlain, Record Company-Label: Leo33 “Cherry Valley” - Carter Faith, Producer: Tofer Brown, Record Company-Label: Gatsby Records / MCA

“Don’t Mind If I Do (Deluxe)”- Riley Green, Producer: Dann Huff, Michael Knox, Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

“I’m The Problem” - Morgan Wallen, Producers: Joey Moi, Charlie Handsome, Jacob Durrett, Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records

“Parker McCollum” - Parker McCollum, Producers: Frank Liddell, Eric Masse, Record Company-Label: MCA

Song of the Year

“A Song To Sing” - Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Jenee Fleenor, Jesse Frasure, Publishers: I Wrote These Songs; Pink Dog Publishing; Songs for the Munch Music; Songs of Influence; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp

“Am I Okay?” - Megan Moroney, Songwriters: Megan Moroney, Luke Laird, Jessie Jo Dillon, Publishers: Big Ass Pile of Dimes Music; Big Music Machine

“Choosin’ Texas” - Ella Langley, Songwriters: Ella Langley, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor, Publishers: Bada Bing & Bada Langley Publishing; Little Louder Songs; Sony Music Publishing

“I Never Lie” - Zach Top, Songwriters: Zach Top, Carson Chamberlain, Tim Nichols, Publishers: Music and Magazine Publishing; Rio Bravo Music Inc; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; Too Broke to Quit Music; Zach Top Music

“Somewhere Over Laredo” - Lainey Wilson, Songwriters: Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson, Dallas Wilson, Andy Albert, Harold Arlen & Yip Harburg, Publishers: Concord Sounds; Dtown Boogie Music; Emi Feist Catalog Inc; Songs Of Riser House; Songs Of Wild Cat Well Music; Sony/ATV Countryside; Story Farmer; Tacklebox Music Publishing

Single of the Year

“6 Months Later” - Megan Moroney, Producers: Kristian Bush, Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records

“Choosin’ Texas” - Ella Langley, Producers: Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Ben West, Record Company-Label: SAWGOD / Columbia Records

“I Never Lie” - Zach Top, Producers: Carson Chamberlain, Record Company-Label: Leo33

“Somewhere Over Laredo” - Lainey Wilson, Producers: Jay Joyce, Record Company-Label: BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville / Broken Bow Records

“The Fall” - Cody Johnson, Producers: Trent Willmon, Record Company-Label: CoJo Music / Warner Records Nashville

Music Event of the Year

“A Song To Sing” - Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, Producers: Dave Cobb, Record Company-Label: Republic Records

“Amen” - Shaboozey & Jelly Roll, Producers: Danny Majic, Nevin Sastry, Sean Cook, Record Company-Label: Empire

“Don’t Mind If I Do” - Riley Green feat. Ella Langley, Producers: Dann Huff, Michael Knox, Record Company-Label: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment

“Trailblazer” - Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson, Producers: Tony Brown, Reba McEntire, Record Company-Label: MCA

“You Had To Be There” - Megan Moroney & Kenny Chesney, Producers: Kristian Bush, Record Company-Label: Sony Music Nashville / Columbia Records

Visual Media of the Year

“6 Months Later” - Megan Moroney, Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry, Director: CeCe Dawson, Megan Moroney

“A Song To Sing” - Miranda Lambert & Chris Stapleton, Producers: James Stratakis, Director: Alexa King Stone, Stephen Kinigopoulos

“Cuckoo” -Stephen Wilson, Jr., Producers: Tim Cofield, Director: Tim Cofield

“Somewhere Over Laredo” - Lainey Wilson, Producers: Katie Babbage, Director: TK McKamy

“The Fall” - Cody Johnson, Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry, Director: Dustin Haney

Songwriter of the Year

Jessie Jo Dillon

Ashley Gorley

Charlie Handsome

Chase McGill

Blake Pendergrass

Artist-Songwriter of the Year

Luke Combs

Riley Green

Ella Langley

Megan Moroney

Morgan Wallen

The 61st annual ACM Awards will be announced on May 17 in Las Vegas.

0 of 20 ACM Awards Megan Moroney has the most nominations with nine, including her first ever for Entertainer of the Year (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) ACM Awards (Academy of Country Music) View all of the 2026 ACM Awards nominees

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