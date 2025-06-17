Amazon announces Prime Day details

You will want to start socking away some money for Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales.

The online retailer announced that Prime Day will run from July 8 to 11, or about 96 hours.

Amazon said that the sale, which had started as a single day, is now four days, “offering Prime members more time to shop millions of deals.”

The sales will be on summer snacks, pantry supplies, back-to-school supplies, home-improvement items, toys and more. There will also be luxury categories offered this year.

Each day there will be a “Today’s Big Deals” which will be themed and will be on brands such as Samsung, Kiehl’s and Levi’s.

To spread the word about Prime Days, Amazon tapped NBA superstar LeBron James for its advertising. In the spots, he daydreams about what his next big career will be.

To take part in Prime Day, you need to be a member to receive the discounts. You can have a free trial that lasts 30 days. If you don’t cancel at the end of the 30 days, then the cost will be $14.99 a month or $139 a year.

There are also discounted memberships for students or people on qualifying government assistance.

