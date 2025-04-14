Blue Origin to launch with all-female, star-studded crew

Blue Origin will launch today and make history in space travel.

Everyone on board the New Shepard will be female.

It will be the first all-female spaceflight since 1963, the company said.

Lauren Sánchez hand-picked the crew to join her for the just over 10-minute trip: Katy Perry, Gayle King, Kerianne Flynn, Amanda Nguyen and Aisha Bowe.

🚀 Meet the New Shepard NS-31 crew launching this spring: Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, Gayle King, Katy Perry, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez, who brought the mission together. Read more: https://t.co/w4ryNViYPI pic.twitter.com/qm45kHVc2e — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) February 27, 2025

Sánchez is a journalist, helicopter pilot and the fiancée of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos.

She also designed the new flight suits.

The rocket will go about 65 miles above Earth, crossing the Kármán line, but won’t orbit. The line is the boundary between the Earth’s atmosphere and outer space and is 62 miles above the planet.

They will have a few minutes of weightlessness.

It will be the 31st overall flight for New Shepard, but only the 11th with people on board. In all, 52 people have flown on a Blue Origin mission before Monday.

The spacecraft is flown autonomously, so no one onboard is actually flying it and is at the center of Bezos’ push for space tourism, offering rides to celebrities such as William Shatner and Michael Strahan. Bezos also wants to save the Earth by giving humans a way to work and live in space.

The launch window opens at about 9:30 a.m. ET. It will take off from Launch Site One, about 140 miles east of El Paso, Texas.

The first all-female mission launched into space was Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s solo flight in 1963.

© 2025 Cox Media Group