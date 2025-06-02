‘Boardwalk Empire,’ ‘Daredevil’ actor Devin Harjes, dies

An actor known for television roles on such hit shows as “Boardwalk Empire,” “Daredevil” and “Gotham” has died at the age of 41.

Devin Harjes had been diagnosed with cancer in February. He died on May 27 at Mount Sinai West Hospital in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A representative told People magazine his death was due to complications from cancer.

His obituary was posted to his official website, saying he was born in 1983 in Lubbock, Texas. He studied acting in college and started his career in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Eventually, he moved to New York City to pursue his career, performing in off-Broadway productions and student films.

He made his debut in “Boardwalk Empire” as legendary boxer Jack Dempsey. That led to roles on “Gotham,” “Orange is the New Black,” and “Manifest,” among other series.

He leaves behind his parents, sister, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces and his former wife, according to his obituary.

