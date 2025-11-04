Bogus $100 movie prop bills circulating in Florida Keys, police say

KEY WEST, Fla. — Bogus $100 bills have been circulating in the Florida Keys, and authorities are warning residents and merchants to be wary of the fake Franklins.

According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the bogus cash was used in films and movies in the county, particularly in Key West and the Lower Keys.

The bills look real at first glance, but they are marked as fake.

“This is not a legal tender,” is printed in the upper left-hand corner of the bill, while to the right of Benjamin Franklin’s likeness is the all-capital letter notice “For Motion Picture Purposes,” instead of the standard U.S. Treasury emblem.

And in the lower left-hand corner, another caution is issued: “Prop movie money.”

The Key West Police Department issued a similar warning about fake $20 bills circulating in Key West, the sheriff’s office said in its news release.

“Please help us spread the word,” the sheriff’s office said.

