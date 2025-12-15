Brown University shooting: Person of interest to be released

The investigation into a deadly shooting at Brown University may be back to square one after a person of interest who had been in police custody will be released.

Two people were killed and nine others were wounded when a person went into an engineering and physics building on the Ivy League school’s campus Saturday and opened fire, The Washington Post reported.

More than 40 rounds from a 9mm handgun were fired, The Associated Press reported.

All of the victims are students, university President Christina Paxson said.

Of those wounded, six are in critical but stable condition, one is critical, one is stable and one was discharged, the Post reported.

All classes and finals are canceled for the remainder of the semester.

As for the person of interest, the AP said their release is a “dramatic setback in an investigation.”

Officials are again combing through surveillance video looking for any clues into who the gunman is, the AP said. No motive has been released.

“The videos at Brown in the building have been examined, and at this time, we have no additional actionable information from the video that has been reviewed from the building,” Mayor Brett Smiley said, according to the Post. He said police are asking community members who may have security cameras in the area to connect with police.

“We continue to follow leads that have been developed over the last day and a half, and we’re continuing to ask for help,” he said.

The person of interest was said to have been taken into custody at a Hampton Inn in Coventry, Rhode Island, 20 miles from Providence.

0 of 41 Brown University shooting PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 14: A bouquet is left outside of the engineering and physics building at Brown University, the site of a mass shooting Saturday that left at least two people dead and nine others injured, on December 14, 2025, in Providence, Rhode Island. The shooting took place around 4 p.m. on Saturday as students were preparing for exams and the holiday break. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) 