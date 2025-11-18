Browns QB Shedeur Sanders’ home burglarized while he made NFL debut

CLEVELAND — Sunday was a tough day for Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders — professionally and personally.

The rookie was ineffective in the Browns’ 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, completing just four of 16 passes and throwing an interception in his NFL debut. But there was worse news waiting after the game, as there was a break-in at Sanders’ home while the Browns and Ravens were playing at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.

It was unclear if anything was stolen from Sanders’ residence, located in the suburbs of Cleveland. No suspects have been identified.

A representative for Sanders did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pro Football Talk was the first media outlet to report the break-in.

Sanders, the son of Colorado football coach and Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, is expected to start Sunday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas.

He will be the 42nd quarterback to start for the Browns since 1999. His passer rating against Baltimore was 13.5. the lowest by any player with 15 or more pass attempts in their NFL debut since Browns QB Brandon Weeden (5.1) in Week 1 of the 2012 season.

Sanders was also sacked twice by the Ravens’ defense.

“I don’t think I played good,” he said.

Over the last few years, several professional athletes have had their homes burglarized because they were away from their homes, playing for their teams. It is public knowledge when an athlete is at work; all one needs to do is tune in on television.

NFL players who have been vandalized include quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow; and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.

About a year ago, the league issued a security alert to all 32 NFL teams after robberies of high profile players were made public.

The thefts are not limited to football. In late December 2024, the house of Luka Dončić, who was playing for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, was burglarized, with about $30,000 worth of jewelry stolen. Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley and Bucks forward Bobby Portis were also victimized.

Shedeur Sanders was selected as the 144th pick in the 2025 NFL draft. He went in Sunday’s game during the second half after starter Dillon Gabriel was placed in concussion protocol,

