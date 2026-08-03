Cartel Bo faces kidnapping charge

A Houston-based rapper is facing charges after a woman said she escaped being held locked in a closet, handcuffed.

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Warren Brown, who also goes by the name Cartel Bo, is facing charges of aggravated kidnapping, KPRC reported

The woman, who is the mother of his children, said she was held captive inside the home for at least four days before she was able to escape.

Harris County Precinct 4 officials said in charging documents that Brown abducted the woman on July 21 and put her in a locked closet and sexually assaulted her. They said he checked on her every hour, but did not let her leave.

She was able to escape when Brown left the home on July 25. He was pulled over by deputies and was taken into custody for outstanding warrants from a case dating to June concerning the same woman, KPRC reported.

The woman, who was wearing only underwear and was handcuffed, was found by a neighbor. The neighbor gave her food and called for help.

Law enforcement found her at a Waffle House still wearing the handcuffs, KHOU reported. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the Houston Chronicle reported.

When investigators searched the home, they said they found zip ties, a closet with a deadbolt lock, and fast food wrappers inside.

Brown faces kidnapping charges in this case. He also faces family assault and assault charges in relation to the outstanding warrants, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Brown has more than 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify, the newspaper reported.

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