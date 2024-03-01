Trending

CDC drops 5-day COVID isolation guidelines

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Sick man

Isolation changes FILE PHOTO: The CDC is changing the COVID-19 isolation guidance. (SB Arts Media/Getty Images)

People who test positive for COVID-19 no longer need to isolate themselves for five days under new guidance shared Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency had been expected to drop the recommendation. It laid out justification for the decision in a 25-page document obtained by The Washington Post.

“Our goal here is to protect those at risk for severe illness while also reassuring folks that these recommendations are simple, clear, easy-to-understand and can be followed,” CDC Director Mandy Cohen said Friday, according to the newspaper. She added that the change “reflects the progress we’ve made in protecting against severe illness from COVID.”

