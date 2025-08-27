Cracker Barrel reverses course, brings back old logo after outrage

After days of uproar over its logo, Cracker Barrel is listening to customers and is bringing back its previous logo.

The company said in a statement, “We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our ‘Old Timer’ will remain,” CNN reported.

The day before the reversal, Cracker Barrel had said, “We could’ve done a better job sharing who we are and who we’ll always be.”

The company unveiled its new logo last week, which was “rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape,” but was missing the barrel and the overalls-wearing man sitting in an old-fashioned chair, with an elbow perched on the barrel’s top, CNN reported.

It was part of a transformation for the 56-year-old company that was also redesigning menus, adding new foods and changing the look of the restaurants.

Still, the transformation was not accepted by many.

One wrote on social media last week that “changing the logo just feels like another little piece of culture dying off.”

Another person wrote on a Cracker Barrel Instagram post, “The new rebrand took the feeling away. Cold and sterile,” USA Today reported.

Another said it was “ruining my life.”

This was not the first time the logo had changed. It was only text when the chain started in 1969, with the old timer, known as Uncle Herschel and his Cracker Barrel added in 1977, “Today” reported.

