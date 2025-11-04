Dick Cheney, former vice president, dies at 84

Dick Cheney, the former vice president to George W. Bush, has died at the age of 84.

The family released a statement announcing his death, “Richard B. Cheney, the 46th Vice President of the United States, died last night, November 3, 2025. He was 84 years old. His beloved wife of 61 years, Lynne, his daughters, Liz and Mary, and other family members were with him as he passed. The former Vice President died due to complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease.”

CNN called Cheney the “most powerful modern vice president and chief architect of the ‘war on terror.’”

He served two terms, alongside Bush from 2001 to 2009, and despite being what CNN called a “hardline conservative,” he was on the outer fringe of the current party after criticizing President Donald Trump.

Trump fired back after Cheney’s daughter became a critic of the Republican Party, The Associated Press reported. Cheney said in last year’s presidential election, he was going to vote for Trump’s opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris.

Cheney rose through the ranks of the federal government after being elected Wyoming’s representative, then becoming White House chief of staff and defense secretary, before Bush selected him as his running mate.

He had a long battle with heart disease, suffering five heart attacks, the AP reported. He had a heart transplant in 2012, and according to CNN, which he called “the gift of life itself.”

Cheney leaves behind his wife, Lynne, and his daughters, Liz and Mary.

0 of 31 Dick Cheney through the years 1975: Richard Cheney, shown at his desk in the White House, is President Ford's new chief of staff. In the big administration shakeup, he will replace Donald Rumsfeld, who will become Secretary of Defense. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Dick Cheney through the years 1975: View of White House Chief of Staff Donald Rumsfeld (1932 - 2021) and his deputy Dick Cheney meet with US President Gerald Ford (1913 - 2006) in the White House's Oval Office, Washington DC, April 22, 1975. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/White House via CNP/Getty Images) (Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 1983: President Reagan, preparing for his news conference, is angry and ready to take on critics who question his concern about huge budget deficits and dedication to arms control. Reagan met with republican leaders to discuss the 1984 budget impasse. On his left if Dick Cheney (R-WY). (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Dick Cheney through the years 1988: US President George Bush with Defense Secretary Dick Cheney. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images) (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Dick Cheney through the years 1989: Washington, DC: Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney signing documents authorizing wider use of the US Military in combating the importation of illegal drugs into the United States. (Bettmann/Bettmann Archive) Dick Cheney through the years 1990: View of married couple Lynne Cheney and US Secretary of Defense (and future Vice President) Dick Cheney arrive for the State Dinner (in honor of Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev) at the White House, Washington DC, May 31, 1990. (Photo by Ron Sachs/CNP/Getty Images) (Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 1990: U.S. Secretary of State Dick Cheney portraits, circa October 1, 1990, in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Bob Riha, Jr./Getty Images) (Bob Riha Jr/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 1991: President George H.W. Bush and Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney discuss the run-up to Operation Desert Storm as they walk near the Rose Garden at the White House, Washington, DC, 1991. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images) (David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 1991: US Secretary of Defense Dick Cheney (center) grins as American First Lady Barbara Bush (1925 - 2018) and US President George HW Bush (1924 - 2018) fasten the Presidential Medal of Freedom around his neck during a ceremony in the White House's East Room, Washington DC, July 3, 1991. (Photo by Howard L. Sachs/CNP/Getty Images) (Consolidated News Pictures/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 1992: The United States Secretary of Defence Dick Cheney addressing a Group of Business at the Hotel Nikko during the 50th Anniversary of the Coral Sea Battle. May 01, 1992. (Photo by Greg White/Fairfax Media via Getty Images). (Fairfax Media Archives/Fairfax Media via Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2001: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. National Archives, Vice President Dick Cheney and President George W. Bush meet in the President's Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, in Washington, DC. (Photo by David Bohrer/U.S. National Archives via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2001: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. National Archives, Vice President Dick Cheney and National Security Advisor Condoleezza Rice meet in the President's Emergency Operations Center (PEOC) after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, in Washington, DC. (Photo by David Bohrer/U.S. National Archives via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2001: In this handout photo provided by the U.S. National Archives, Vice President Dick Cheney is in his West Wing office after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, in Washington, DC. (Photo by David Bohrer/U.S. National Archives via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2006: (C) U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney speaks on stage with the drivers prior to the start of the NASCAR Nextel Cup Series Pepsi 400 on July 1, 2006 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR) (Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR) Dick Cheney through the years 2010: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (L) introduces Former U.S. President George W. Bush during the George W. Bush Presidential Center groundbreaking ceremony on November 16, 2010 in Dallas, Texas. The George W. Bush Presidential Center is a state-of-the-art 250 million dollar complex that will include former President George W. Bush's presidential library and museum, the George W. Bush Policy Institute, and the offices of the George W. Bush Foundation. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) (Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2011: Former Defense Secretary and 46th Vice President Dick Cheney attends an event honoring the 20th anniversary of the Persian Gulf War on January 20, 2011, in College Station, Texas. The Gulf War was waged against Iraq from August 1990 to February 1991 during President George H. W. Bush's administration. (Photo by Ben Sklar/Getty Images) (Ben Sklar/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2011: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (R) introduces former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), on February 10, 2011, in Washington, DC. The CPAC annual gathering is a project of the American Conservative Union. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2012: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney speaks at the Inova Heart and Vascular Institute Cardiovascular Symposium April 27, 2012 in McLean, Virginia. Cheney discussed his recent heart transplant during his remarks to the symposium. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2014: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney listens as his wife Lynne Cheney speaks about her book "James Madison: A Life Reconsidered," May 12, 2014, in Washington, DC. Lynne Cheney spoke at the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2014: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney talks about his wife Lynne Cheney's book "James Madison: A Life Reconsidered" May 12, 2014 in Washington, DC. The Cheneys spoke at the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Win McNamee/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2015: Former Vice President Dick Cheney visits FOX News Channel's 'Hannity' regarding their new book at FOX Studios on August 31, 2015, in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images) (Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2015: Former Vice President Dick Cheney speaks at the Sunshine Summit opening dinner at Disney's Contemporary Resort on November 12, 2015, in Orlando, Florida.The dinner is the kick-off of a three-day event that will draw thousands of Republicans, mostly to hear live speeches from all the GOP presidential candidates on Friday and Saturday. (Photo by Tom Benitez - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2016: In this handout image provided by David Hume Kennerly, former Vice President Dick Cheney (L) hugs his daughter Liz Cheney after she won the Republican primary for the U.S. Congress, August 16, 2016, in Wilson, Wyoming. Vice President Cheney was formerly a U.S. Congressman from Wyoming. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly via Getty Images) (Handout/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2017: (L-R) Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney introduces U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence at the Republican Jewish Coalition's annual leadership meeting at The Venetian Las Vegas on February 24, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mike Pence's speech to the group of Republican Jewish leaders and donors follows his trip last week to Germany, where he visited the former Dachau concentration camp and a surprise stop on Wednesday at a Jewish cemetery in Missouri that had been vandalized. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2017: Former Vice President Dick Cheney (L) and former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld attend a commissioning ceremony on board the USS Gerald R. Ford CVN 78, on July 22, 2017, in Norfolk, Virginia. The keel of the USS Ford was laid in 2009 and is projected to be deployed in the year 2020, powered by two Nuclear reactors and is 1,092 feet long with a 134-foot beam and can carry over 75 aircraft. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images) (Mark Wilson/Getty Images) Dick Cheney through the years 2022: Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, father of Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), listens to his daughter's remarks during a primary night event on August 16, 2022, in Jackson, Wyoming. Rep. Cheney conceded her loss in the Wyoming primary election. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

