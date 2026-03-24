Endangered male Masai giraffe born at Ohio zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio zoo welcomed a newborn male Masai giraffe earlier this month, adding to the population of an endangered species.

According to a news release from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, the male calf was born at 6:16 p.m. ET on March 10.

The calf was born in the zoo’s Heart of Africa region to his 15-year-old mother, Zuri. He is the 23rd giraffe calf born at the facility, the news release stated.

Bobbie, a 6-year-old male who arrived at the zoo in 2023 from the Houston Zoo, is the calf’s father. It is the first calf fathered by Bobbie, zoo officials said.

“Welcoming a giraffe calf reflects the care, expertise, and collaboration that guide our work every day,” Tom Schmid, president and CEO of the Columbus Zoo and The Wilds, said in a statement. “This birth is a testament to the dedication of our teams and our shared commitment to protecting Masai giraffes for the future.”

Zuri’s other sons, Ralph and Charlie, also live at the Columbus Zoo.

Masai giraffes are listed as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with populations declining by nearly 50% over the last three decades. The organization pointed to habitat loss, poaching, civil unrest, and environmental change as the reasons for the population loss.

Approximately 43,000 Masai giraffes remain in the wild, zoo officials saidApproximately 43,000 Masai giraffes are remaining. They live in Africa, primarily in Kenya and Tanzania and in Rwanda’s Akagera National Park.

The calf has been doing well, zoo officials said in a Facebook post.

“From his very first moments, this little one has been off to a strong start,” zoo officials wrote. “He was standing, taking early steps, and beginning to nurse shortly after birth. Zuri is calm and attentive, while our Animal Care and Conservation Medicine teams continue to closely monitor both mom and baby.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group