Ethan Browne, son of Jackson Browne, found unresponsive, dies

The son of rocker Jacson Browne has died.

Ethan Browne was 52.

The singer-songwriter wrote on social media that his son was found unresponsive on Nov. 25 and had passed away, Billboard reported.

Ethan Browne was an actor who had appeared in “Raising Helen,” “Hackers” and “Birds of Prey,” according to IMDB.

The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office lists the cause of death as deferred, Variety reported.

He was also a model and musician, working with Cat Colbert performing as the duo Alain Zane. They released an album in 2022, “Right Before Your Eyes,” Billboard reported.

The younger Browne has been in the spotlight since his birth, appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone in 1974, six months after he was born.

Jackson Browne married Ethan’s mother, Phyllis Major in 1975, who died in 1976 at the age of 30 from an overdose, Billboard reported.

The singer/songwriter spoke to Route magazine about being a father after Major’s death, NBC News reported.

“It was my main focus,” he said. “I only had two things that I hoped I could fit together: being a songwriter and a father. And I looked at it like this, if I have to only be a father, I hope I’ll know it, and just do that. But life’s not like that and you don’t get a notice in the mail saying you’re blowing it as a parent. You think you have the advice and the help you need, and sometimes you don’t, or you don’t heed it.”

“The mistakes I’ve made as a parent are still with me. I think about them fairly often,” he said. “It’s not that you’re not trying the whole time. It’s not that I wasn’t trying then. You’re just distracted by other things and some things don’t occur to you. Or maybe you ignore advice that you should have taken, because you’re overconfident.”

© 2025 Cox Media Group