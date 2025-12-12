‘Fairly OddParents’ voice actor Jim Ward dies

Nickelodeon has lost another voice actor.

Jim Ward, who gave his voice to such shows as “Fairly OddParents” and “Ben 10,” died at the age of 66.

TMZ was told by Ward’s wife that he died on Dec. 10 from complications from advanced Alzheimer’s.

He was being treated at a memory care center in Los Angeles when he died.

His representative Arlene Thornton told Entertainment Weekly, “He was one of the most loyal and talented clients since the early ‘80s. His ability to improvise on the spot as well as his dead-on impressions were beyond impressive. He was a one-man comedy show every time he came to the office to do his auditions.”

Ward appeared in several shows in the late 70s and early 80s, including “How the West Was Won” and “Diff’rent Strokes,” but it was his voice work where he found his calling.

He played Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the 1993 Sega game “Spider-Man vs. The Kingpin.”

He also voiced characters in “Mulan” and several “Star Wars” video games. His biggest roles were in “Fairly OddParents,” where he voiced Chet Ubetcha and Doug Dimmadome. He did more than 90 episodes of the Nickelodeon show, along with its TV films and video games.

Ward also found fame on the syndicated talk show “The Stephanie Miller Show,” from 2004 to 2017 and where he would impersonate political figures, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Ward’s death came on the same day as fellow Nickelodeon voice actor Jeff Garcia died.

