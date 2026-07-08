FIFA World Cup 2026: U.S.-Belgium most-watched soccer match in American TV history

The U.S. men’s national soccer team did not have the numbers on the pitch during their World Cup loss on Monday, but the squad pulled record numbers on television.

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The USA’s 4-1 loss to Belgium in the round of 16 set a viewership record, according to Fox News. The highly anticipated match at Seattle’s Lumen Field drew 30 million viewers, making it the most-watched soccer telecast in U.S. history, according to ESPN.

The peak audience was 36.895 million, from 9:15 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET, Fox News reported.

That topped the previous mark, the U.S.-Bosnia-Herzegovina game last week that Fox said was watched by 26.4 million.

[ FIFA World Cup 2026: Mistakes costly as US eliminated by Belgium, 4-1 ]

By comparison, the most-watched Super Bowl occurred in February 2025, when an average of 127.7 million viewers watched the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX across the Fox, Fox Deportes, Telemundo and Tubi platforms, ESPN reported.

The most-watched combined U.S. audience during the World Cup before Monday’s match was the Mexico-Ecuador game, which had 29.3 million viewers, ESPN reported.

0 of 15 U.S. vs. Belgium: Lumen Field in Seattle was packed for Monday's match. (David Ramos/Getty Images) USA v Belgium: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026 Sergino Dest of the United States, left, controls the ball against Leandro Trossard of Belgium during Monday's match. (David Ramos/Getty Images) U.S. vs. Belgium: Charles De Ketelaere of Belgium (17) opened the scoring in the ninth minute of the match. (David Ramos/Getty Images) U.S. vs. Belgium: Charles De Ketelaere of Belgium (17) celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during Monday's match. De Ketelaere scored twice in the first half. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images) U.S. vs. Belgium: Malik Tillman of the United States (17) drills a free kick over Belgian defenders and into the net to tie the match during the first half. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images) U.S. vs. Belgium: Malik Tillman of the United States (17) celebrates after tying the match with his first-half goal. (Luke Hales/Getty Images) U.S. vs. Belgium: Charles De Ketelaere (17) of Belgium heads the ball into the net to give his squad a 2-1 lead late in the first half. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images) U.S. vs. Belgium: Hans Vanaken of Belgium (20) celebrates with Dodi Lukebakio (14) and Youri Tielemans (8) after scoring his team's third goal during Monday's match. (Maja Hitij - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) U.S. vs. Belgium: U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese reacts after his blunder in the second half allowed Belgium to score and take a 3-1 lead. (Luke Hales/Getty Images) U.S. vs. Belgium: Christian Pulisic of the United States (10) reacts after Belgium takes a 3-1 lead in the second half. (Carl Recine/Getty Images) U.S. vs. Belgium: Folarin Balogun of the United States (20) reacts after a mistake led to Belgium's third goal. (Sarah Stier - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images) U.S. vs. Belgium: Romelu Lukaku (9) of Belgium celebrates after scoring his team's fourth goal during Monday's match in Seattle. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images) USA v Belgium: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup 2026 Christian Pulisic (10) is consoled by U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino after he was taken out of Monday's match. (John Dorton/USSF/Getty Images)

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