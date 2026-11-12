Washington, D.C. shooting: At least 1 killed, four wounded, gunman dead

WASHINGTON — Several people were shot in Northwest Washington, D.C. on Thursday morning.

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Alleged gunman identified

Update 2:44 p.m. ET, Nov. 12: The alleged gunman was identified as a doctor who had a dispute with the building management, The Associated Press reported.

Alleged gunman dead

Update 10:54 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: The alleged gunman is dead. He was a member of the Vida Fitness gym where the shooting occurred, CNN reported.

Police negotiators had spoken with the man for about an hour, trying to end the standoff. Police said he had fired a weapon at officers through the door twice.

First responders have started leaving the location, WRC reported on air.

Police press conference

Update 10:34 am ET, Nov. 12: Police confirmed that one person died. Police do not know the motive behind Tuesday’s shooting. The alleged gunman is wounded. Officials believe it was a self-inflicted gunshot. Police were negotiating with the man and then police heard a gunshot ring out. Police said the alleged shooter was contained.

“We do have an idea who he is,” Jeff Carroll, DC interim police chief, said.

“We believe there was some sort of conflict with the apartment building, but we don’t have much more than that,” CNN reported.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said the White House has been briefed on the situation.

Three people have non-life-threatening injuries, while the fourth is in critical condition.

At least one killed

Update 9:58 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: The Associated Press reported at least one person was shot at a gym and died, a witness said.

The AP reported that gym-goer James Spellman was at the location just after 8 a.m. when he heard shots. About 50 people were inside the business.

“Within seconds there was a man who fell to the ground, and a pool of blood came out,” he said. “One gym member rushed to help him. He was instantly dead. He had been shot in the neck.”

Schools in the area are in alert status, meaning instruction continues but no one is allowed to come in or out of the buildings, WTTG reported

Police confirm barricade situation

Update 9:35 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: Police in Washington, D.C., confirm a barricade situation in the 1500 block of 15th Street.

The police issued the update on X.com.

UPDATE: The incident has resulted in a barricade situation in the 1500 block of 15th Street, Northwest. MPD’s Emergency Response Team is on the scene. Please avoid the area as we work to resolve the incident.



Updates will come through this platform. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) November 12, 2026

Photos from the scene

0 of 7 Active Shooter In D.C.'s Logan Circle Area Injures Multiple People WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 12: Law enforcement respond to the scene of a shooting in Logan Circle on November 12, 2026 in Washington, DC. Police found multiple people injured when responding to an active shooter situation in the Northwest area of DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images) DC Shooting Local law enforcement respond to reports of an active shooting investigation, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP Photo/Tom Brenner) DC Shooting Local law enforcement and National Guard, are seen responding to reports of an active shooting investigation, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) DC Shooting Local law enforcement respond to reports of an active shooting investigation, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) DC Shooting Local law enforcement respond to reports of an active shooting investigation, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Tom Brenner) (Tom Brenner/AP Photo/Tom Brenner) DC Shooting Local law enforcement respond to reports of an active shooting investigation, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson) (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Barricaded inside

Update 9:23 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: The alleged gunman is barricaded inside an apartment building near the shooting, CNN reported, citing multiple law enforcement sources and officials.

Five shot

Update 9:17 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: At least five were shot, according to The Associated Press.

WUSA said that U.S. Marshals, Secret Service and members from Homeland Security are also on the scene.

Shelter in place

Update 9:07 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: A shelter-in-place is in effect for Logan Circle and Dupont Circle, CNN reported.

In addition to the ATF and Metro Transit Police, the FBI and DC Fire also responded, according to WRC. Several medical ambulance buses were deployed. Metro Police Department’s Emergency Response Team is also on the scene.

Multi-agency response

Update 8:55 a.m. ET, Nov. 12: ATF and Metro Transit Police have responded, WRC reported.

WJLA reported that a suspect was described as a heavy-set, white male.

The extent of the injuries to those wounded is not known. Neither is the exact location of the shooting. But there is a fitness center, church and apartments nearby. A Whole Foods is around the corner from the scene, The Associated Press reported. Schools nearby were in lockdown.

Original report: Details are still limited, but a shooting was reported at about 8 a.m. near 15th and P streets in the Logan Circle neighborhood of the nation’s capital, WTTG reported.

The Associated Press reported that four people were shot in the trendy neighborhood.

It is not believed that a gunman is in custody in what was called an active shooter, WRC reported. It is not known who opened fire.

Check back for more on this developing story.

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