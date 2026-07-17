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Funeral plans set for Sen. Lindsey Graham

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Sen. Lindsey Graham
Lindsey Graham through the years 2022: U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attends a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on August 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. The group of Republican Senators held a press conference to speak out against the Democrats' tax and spending policies. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nearly a week after the unexpected death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, his office has announced the preliminary funeral arrangements.

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Taylor Reidy, Graham’s communications director, posted on X that there will be a ceremony on July 28 in Washington, D.C., and then other events on July 29 in Columbia and Pickens County, South Carolina.

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More details will be released at a later time, Reidy said.

Sen. Lindsey Graham: What to know about aortic dissection  ]

Graham has been remembered in the Senate since his passing, including his seat in the Senate Judiciary Committee dais draped in black and a vase of white roses during the confirmation hearing of Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, was appointed to finish his term until January. A special election will be held to select a new Republican Senate primary nominee, replacing the incumbent who had been running for reelection, The Associated Press reported.

The primary is scheduled for Aug. 11.

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