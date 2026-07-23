‘Glee’ actress Becca Tobin welcomes second baby with Zach Martin

Becca Tobin has a new reason to be gleeful.

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The actress, who appeared in 50 episodes of “Glee” as Kitty Wilde from 2012 to 2015, announced the birth of her second child via surrogate with husband Zach Martin, People reported.

Tobin, 40, said that Meyer June Martin was born on June 19, which was 5 1/2 weeks earlier than expected, according to the magazine.

‘Glee’ Alum Becca Tobin Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Husband Zach Martin (Exclusive) https://t.co/Ghafqy1ObC — People (@people) July 23, 2026

She made the announcement on an episode of "The LadyGang" podcast, which she taped live from the hospital. During the episode, Tobin said that her surrogate, Katie, had gone to the hospital on Saturday night to induce labor, People reported.

Katie was experiencing preeclampsia, which is a complication of pregnancy. According to the Mayo Clinic, the condition usually begins after 20 weeks of pregnancy in women whose blood pressure had risen after previously being in the standard range.

The infant will spend between two to six weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit, but is doing “good,” Tobin told People.

Tobin and Martin have another child via surrogate, Rutherford Thomas Martin, who was born in February 2022, the magazine reported.

She has been open about her fertility issues, revealing in July 2020 that she had experienced two miscarriages before deciding to undergo in vitro fertilization.

Using a surrogate allowed Tobin to take part in her baby’s delivery, People reported.

“The doctor or midwife looks at me, and she goes, ‘Do you want to deliver your baby?’ And I was like, ‘Um, yes,’” Tobin said. “So she then hands me her gloves. I put on her gloves. I stand at the bottom, and she’s like, ‘There’s her head,’ and I put my hand on the head; suddenly Katie does not even push. She just sort of like something happens. This baby comes sliding out, and me and the midwife are like holding the baby.”

The baby arrived at 7:24 a.m. local time, and her umbilical cord had been wrapped around her twice, People reported. She added that the baby was “fine” and that the overnight nursing staff stayed after the end of their shifts to watch the birth.

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