Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Foundation labeled ‘delinquent’; lost check blamed

As Prince Harry and his wife, the former Meghan Markel, were making headlines for their trip to Nigeria, their charitable foundation Archewell was also in the news for being called “delinquent” after not paying annual registration fees.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the documents were filed on time, but the check was not received, the BBC reported. The spokesman said the money has been resent so the issue will be “quickly resolved.”

The California Attorney General’s Office issued a notice of delinquency, saying the charity’s paperwork was incomplete.

“An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds. The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry,” the document read, according to Fox News.

Until the payment is accepted, Archewell will not be able to raise money, NBC News reported.

Even after the payment is received, the foundation may still owe late fees, Fox News reported.

Harry and Meghan started the Archewell Foundation in 2020 with a mission to “Show up, do good.” The foundation’s website says, “We believe in the power of community as a transformative solution for our collective wellbeing.”

It first registered with the California Registry of Charities and Fundraisers in July 2021, Fox News reported.

It frequently helps parents, empowers girls, advocates for mental health and links Afghan refugees with communities where they have settled. It also is helping to build a playground in Uvalde, Texas, to honor the memory of the 19 children killed during a shooting at Robb Elementary School in 2022, NBC News reported.

In addition to being listed as a charity in California, Archewell also has IRS tax-exempt status and any contributions to the group are tax-deductible, according to Fox News.

It gave grants totaling $1.2 million last year, the BBC reported. It had holdings of $11 million in 2022, according to tax records.

Harry and Meghan’s trip to Nigeria was billed as a private visit, but they announced an agreement between the foundation and the GEANCO Foundation to give students school supplies and menstrual products.

The couple was invited to visit the country by Nigeria’s highest-ranking military official, Christopher Musa. It allowed the country’s officials to showcase that it can host high-profile guests. The trip was also Harry and Meghan’s first major visit to the continent since they stepped down as working royals in 2020, CNN reported.

