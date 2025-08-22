Hulk Hogan’s death investigation continues

Police in Florida are still looking into the death of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, died on July 24 from what the medical examiner called a heart attack, The Associated Press reported.

The Clearwater Police Department released a statement Thursday that read, the "unique nature of this case has required us to interview multiple witnesses and seek medical records from a variety of providers, and our detectives continue to do that.”

Hogan’s daughter Brooke posted to social media on Wednesday, ”Here’s ALL I KNOW. So stop speculating, stop asking. I have also informed my brother of all of this information who is boots on the ground with everything," Fox News reported. She also apparently has been told to ask for the bodycam footage and 911 calls from the day her father died.

The video has not been released as the investigation is ongoing, the AP reported.

“All of this takes time,” police said. “Until the investigation is completed, no records related to the case, including body camera footage, can be released.”

Police had said previously that there was no foul play suspected.

Hogan was said to have had leukemia and atrial fibrillation, or an irregular heart rhythm, according to the medical examiner’s report.

His death was determined to be natural, the AP reported.

However, Hogan’s widow, Sky, told TMZ Sports that her husband’s phrenic nerve was “compromised” during one of his recent surgeries. The nerve controls the diaphragm, allowing the lungs to inhale and exhale, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

