James Reynolds, longtime ‘Days Of Our Lives’ actor, has Parkinson’s disease

James Reynolds, who has played Abe Carver on the soap opera “Days of Our Lives” for 45 years, said that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The 80-year-old actor said during an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” that his condition will be written into the storyline of the long-running show.

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Reynolds, who has appeared in 2,894 episodes of the show since joining the cast in 1981, admitted that he originally tried to hide his symptoms while on the set, Deadline reported. But he conceded that he was becoming more and more unsuccessful.

'Days Of Our Lives' Actor James Reynolds Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis; Condition Being Written Into Storyline https://t.co/1u1NJdLr40 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) November 11, 2026

The show’s writers created a scene where Reynolds’ character receives the Parkinson’s diagnosis, and the actor said the decision was a good one for him and the show.

“Well, it kind of goes back to when I thought I was hiding it. The writers also wanted to incorporate (it) because it was obvious. It was obvious. And we play life here,” Reynolds told “Entertainment Tonight.” “And there are many other characters who have gone through real-life issues that then are mirrored on the show. And this is an issue that it is going to be mirrored on the show and there’s nothing any of us can really do about it.”

Reynolds holds the distinction of being television’s longest-running Black actor in a single series, according to People. He also won a Daytime Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

He said his Abe Carver character can handle the new storyline.

James is one of my absolute favorite people. We have known each other a long time. I am very saddened to hear this, but now he will be using his role as Abe and the DAYS platform to shed light to those afflicted and more. ‘Days of our Lives’ Veteran James Reynolds Reveals Parkinson’s Diagnosis - @DaysPeacock #jamesreynolds #abecarver #parkinsons Find out about James' true life battle and what's in store on-screen - https://t.co/r9zJg63DWt — MIchael Fairman (@MichaelFairman) November 11, 2026

“I feel like the value of Abe as a character (is he) overcomes a lot, has tremendous amount of strength, deals with a lot of things with humor as well as understanding,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Reynolds said he kept his diagnosis secret for several years, telling only family members, Deadline reported.

He said his symptoms, which including shaky hands, balance issues and an occasional bout of shortness of breath, became harder to hide.

“I thought I was hiding it but I wasn’t,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.” You play that game with yourself.”

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