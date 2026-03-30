Jeff Siemon, Minnesota Vikings 4-time Pro Bowl LB, dies at 75

Jeff Siemon, a bruising linebacker who was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and started three Super Bowls for the Minnesota Vikings during the 1970s, died on Saturday, the team announced. He was 75.

Siemon was a first-round choice (No. 10 overall) by the Vikings in the 1972 NFL draft. Minnesota had acquired the pick when it traded quarterback Joe Kapp to the New England Patriots, the Star Tribune reported.

The trade paid dividends, as Siemon backed up the Vikings’ “Purple People Eaters” defensive line for 11 seasons, playing in 156 games while starting 124.

Siemon led the Vikings in tackles four times and is No. 3 on the team’s all-time list with 1,375, according to the Star Tribune. He would be named one of the Vikings’ 50 Greatest Players in 2010.

The #Vikings are mourning the passing of Jeff Siemon.



Siemon, a 1st-round pick in 1972, was a 4-time Pro Bowler and was named one of the 50 Greatest Vikings in 2010.



📰: https://t.co/bta3QO0Hy3 pic.twitter.com/Rguqr6XeT6 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) March 28, 2026

He also started three Super Bowls for the Vikings (VIII, IX and XI), the Vikings wrote on their website.

He was instrumental in helping Minnesota reach Super Bowl VIII. His fumble recovery against Washington in the opening round of the 1973 playoffs and a key interception against Dallas in the NFC Championship Game earned the Vikings their first postseason road victory and a berth in the second Super Bowl in team history.

“Jeff was a great teammate — a leader for us on the field and a really good linebacker,“ teammate and defensive back Bobby Bryant told the Vikings website. ”He was key to our teams.

“As good of a player that Jeff was, he was a better person — truly one of the best guys we had. You never heard anyone speak cross of Jeff. His faith was his guide, and he was not afraid to share it with people. He touched so many.”

Siemon intercepted 11 passes during his career.

Siemons died the same day as another Vikings great, safety Joey Browner.

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