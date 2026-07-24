Johnny Depp, dressed as Ebenezer Scrooge, surprises Comic-Con fans

Christmas movies may still be months away, but Johnny Depp gave Comic-Con attendees an early present.

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Depp surprised con attendees by greeting them fully in character as Ebenezer Scrooge to promote his upcoming retelling of “A Christmas Carol,” called “Ebenezer.”

As The Associated Press noted, he scolded those in attendance on Thursday, telling the crowd, “Do you have jobs? It seems as though you have so much spare time. Why are you here?”

He then said, “I can only say you’re all very, very strange people. Humbug!”

Victorian carolers started the skit by singing Christmas songs in a temporary 1880s British Christmas Village installed in San Diego’s Gaslamp district, Deadline reported.

Then Depp, in his Scrooge persona, was seen glaring from a window before he came out of his counting house and interacted with other actors and the crowd that had gathered.

While the film does not have a panel at this year’s Comic-Con, Depp still appeared in the famed Hall H during the Directors on Directing panel to debut the trailer, which sees Deep saying “It’s good to be back.” The Hollywood Reporter said the comment could have a double meaning. One, referring to the time journey Scrooge takes through the story, and second, a reference to Depp’s absence from Hollywood films for nearly a decade after his court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

Watch the trailer here or below:

He was last at Comic-Con in 2018 to promote “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.” Two years later, he was asked to drop from the film series. He has since starred mainly in indie films and international movies, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Ebenezer” will hit theaters on Nov. 18. It also stars Sam Claflin, Ian McKellen, Daisy Ridley, and Rupert Grint, according to IMDB.

Depp will then also appear in “Day Drinker,” which is expected to be released next year.

0 of 13 Ebenezer SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Johnny Depp attends the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office Activation at 235 Fifth Ave. on July 23, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu) Ebenezer SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Johnny Depp attends the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office Activation at 235 Fifth Ave. on July 23, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu) Ebenezer SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Johnny Depp attends the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office Activation at 235 Fifth Ave. on July 23, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu) Ebenezer SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Johnny Depp attends the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office Activation at 235 Fifth Ave. on July 23, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu) Ebenezer SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Johnny Depp attends the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office Activation at 235 Fifth Ave. on July 23, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu) Ebenezer SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Johnny Depp attends the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office Activation at 235 Fifth Ave. on July 23, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu) Ebenezer SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Johnny Depp attends the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office Activation at 235 Fifth Ave. on July 23, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu) Ebenezer SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Johnny Depp attends the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office Activation at 235 Fifth Ave. on July 23, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu) Ebenezer SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Johnny Depp attends the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office Activation at 235 Fifth Ave. on July 23, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu) Ebenezer SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Johnny Depp attends the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con Ebenezer Office Activation at 235 Fifth Ave. on July 23, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu) Ebenezer SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 23: Johnny Depp speaks onstage during the Paramount Pictures San Diego Comic-Con 2026 Ebenezer Trailer Introduction in Hall H at the San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2026, in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures) (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images for Paramount Pictu)

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