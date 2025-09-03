‘Ketamine Queen’ Jasveen Sangha to plead guilty in connection with Matthew Perry’s death

The woman known as the “Ketamine Queen” is expected to plead guilty to the charges that she sold Matthew Perry the drugs that ended up killing him.

Jasveen Sangha is the final person charged in connection with Perry’s death to plead guilty. She had initially pleaded not guilty in federal court, The Associated Press reported.

The agreement was dated Aug. 14, The New York Times reported.

Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28, 2023, by his assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa. A medical examiner said he died of the acute effects of ketamine. He had been prescribed ketamine by his doctor to treat his depression, but the “Friends” actor bought more than what was prescribed from Sangha and others. Prosecutors said Perry purchased 25 vials of the surgical anesthetic from Sangha for $6,000 in cash four days before his death.

The AP reported that she signed a statement to plead guilty to five federal charges - one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, three counts of distribution of ketamine and one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

Three other charges related to ketamine distribution were dropped, as was a count of distribution of methamphetamine. The meth charge was not related to Perry’s death.

She had been scheduled to go on trial on Sept. 23, The New York Times reported.

If the guilty plea is entered, a judge will schedule a sentencing for Sangha at a later date. She faces up to 65 years in prison, with prosecutors saying they will ask for less than the maximum, the Times reported.

The judge does not have to abide by the agreement’s terms.

All five people charged with Perry’s death have pleaded guilty. None has been sentenced yet.

