Kindergarten students in Nebraska collaborate to publish book

OMAHA, Neb. — Kindergarten students in Nebraska are finding a novel way to learn how to write.

The students in Diann Moore’s class at Nelson Mandela Elementary School in Omaha collaborated to write and publish a book, KETV reported.

“The Mixed-Up Barnyard,” was published by Studentreasures Publishing of Topeka, Kansas, a company that offers free book publishing through its Classbook Program, according to its website.

The book by the Omaha kindergartners contains the musings of Moore’s 16 students, according to KETV.

'The Mixed-Up Barnyard': Kindergarten students at an Omaha elementary school become published authors | Click on the image to read the full story https://t.co/flaOLa3aKw — KETV NewsWatch 7 (@KETV) May 21, 2024

“My sheep just gobbles all day. He plays in the barn and he plays in the hay,” wrote Juniper, one of the budding authors.

The book was the final step as the students learned to write paragraphs.

“They just wrote whatever they felt about that animal and we had it published by Studentreasures, and, bing bang, they’re published in kindergarten,” Moore told KETV. “Isn’t that amazing?”

Interestingly, there is a children’s book by the same name that was published by Canadian author Joan Mercer in 2022. Her work, also called “The Mixed-Up Barnyard,” is about animals on a farm who have mixed up their words.

The plots are different, though. And Moore, who guided her students through the publishing process for the first time, hopes to create another book.

“We work so hard in creating milestones, memorable moments for them that you will never forget and I think that this is a memorable moment,” Moore told KETV.

Meanwhile, her students are getting a kick out of being published authors.

“I wanted to write the book to be an author, so the people can come in and make me famous,” said Nia, another one of Moore’s aspiring writers.

