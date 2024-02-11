King Charles III thanks the public for support following cancer diagnosis

King Charles III released a statement Saturday sharing his gratitude to the public for their support after it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Saturday’s statement was the first public comment since Buckingham Palace announced his diagnosis, Reuters reported.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” the statement read, according to the BBC.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience,” the statement from the King read.

Buckingham Palace officials said last Monday that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer. The announcement came less than 18 months since he began his reign as King following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Reuters reported.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately elaborate on the issue or the form of cancer that Charles was diagnosed with, saying the king “has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

The King is getting treatment for cancer but the type is unspecified, according to the BBC. Buckingham Palace confirmed that it is not prostate cancer.

Prince William and Queen Camilla are expected to take on additional public engagements due to Charles’ absence, according to CNN.

Charles went to church Sunday which ended up being his first public outing since the news of his diagnosis, Reuters reported.

