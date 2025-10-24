LL Cool J, Taylor Swift, David Byrne among nominees for Songwriters Hall of Fame

The short list of nominees for the Songwriters Hall of Fame has been released.

The list is comprised of songwriters who write for others and singer/songwriters.

Songwriters with one of their famous works:

Walter Afanasieff - “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Pete Bellotte - “Hot Stuff”

Andreas Carlsson - “I Want It That Way”

Steve Kipner - “Physical”

Jeffrey Steele (Jeffrey Le Vasseur) - “What Hurts The Most”

Patrick Leonard - “Like A Prayer”

Terry Britten and Graham Lyle - “What’s Love Got To Do With It”

Bob McDill - “Everything That Glitters Is Not Gold”

Kenny Nolan - “Lady Marmalade”

Martin Page - “We Built This City”

Vini Poncia - “I Was Made For Lovin You”

Tom Snow - “Let’s Hear it for the Boy”

Christopher “Tricky” Stewart - “Single Ladies”

Larry Weiss - “Rhinestone Cowboy”

Performing songwriters followed by one of their famous works: :

Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell of America - “A Horse with No Name”

David Byrne - “Burning Down The House”

Richard Carpenter - “Top Of The World”

Harry Wayne Casey - “That’s The Way (I Like It)”

Randy Bachman and Burton Cummings of The Guess Who - “These Eyes”

Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS - “Rock and Roll All Nite”

Kenny Loggins - “Footloose”

Sarah McLachlan - “Angel”

P!nk (Alecia B. Moore) - “What About Us”

Boz Scaggs - “Lido Shuffle”

LL Cool J (James Todd Smith) - “Mama Said Knock You Out”

Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Charlotte Caffey, Kathy Valentine and Jane M. Wiedlin of The Go-Go’s - “We Got The Beat”

This is just the list of those who may be inducted into the Hall of Fame. They will be voted on and those who are selected will be honored at the 2026 Induction & Awards Gala in New York City.

The top three of both lists will be brought into the Hall of Fame.

To be nominated, a songwriter must have "a catalog of notable songs qualifies for induction 20 years after their first commercial release of a song."

This will be the first year that Swift qualifies for induction. Her first single, “Tim McGraw” was released in June 2006. The induction will be held on June 11, 2026, so she will make it by days if selected, according to Billboard. She has already received the SHOF Hal David Starlight Award in 2010, and would be the first person to get full membership if she makes the cut next year.

The Songwriters Hall of Fame was established in 1969 and has members such as Elton John and Bernie Taupin, Tom Petty, Billy Joel and Lionel Richie, according to Variety.

