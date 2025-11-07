Louisville UPS plane crash: Death toll rises, UPS identifies crew lost

LOUISVILLE — The death toll has risen from the deadly UPS plane crash at Louisville Muhammad Ali Airport.

Mayor Craig Greenberg said that a 13th person has died as a result of the crash. The victim was at an area hospital, where they died on Nov. 6, the mayor said during a vigil, The Louisville Courier Journal reported.

About a dozen people were hurt in the crash and nine are still missing, WHAS reported. The injuries range from minor and severe burns, shrapnel and blast injuries and smoke inhalation, WLWT reported.

As for those who died, UPS has identified the crew members who were killed in the crash of Flight 2976.

Executive Vice President, U.S. & UPS Airlines, Nando Cesarone, said Captain Richard Wartenberg, First Officer Lee Truitt and International Relief Officer Captain Dana Diamond were killed.

UPS CEO Carol Tomé had said in a statement on Wednesday that the company continues to work with the National Transportation and Safety Board and local authorities as the investigation continues.

The Courier Journal reported that the investigation is expected to take several months.

The final of three runways at the airport reopened late Thursday afternoon.

“On Thursday, November 6 at approximately 4:45 p.m. ET, Runway 17R/35L, or the West Runway, at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF) returned to service following an aircraft incident earlier in the week. With this, all three runways at SDF are now available for use and the airfield is fully operational to aircraft," airport officials said, according to WHAS.

Investigators started to extract data from the plane’s black boxes. The NTSB said it had retrieved 63 hours of “good data points” from 24 flights, including the one that crashed, WLKY reported. There are also about two hours of voice recordings from the cockpit, NBC News reported.

