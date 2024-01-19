Madonna, Live Nation sued over concerts’ two-hour late start

Being a bit late is excusable but starting a concert two hours after it was scheduled to begin is a different story and one that may land the Material Girl in court.

Two fans of Madonna are suing her, saying she showed “flippant difficulty” during her recent “Celebration Tour” dates in Brooklyn, CNN reported.

The suit was filed on Wednesday, accusing her of false advertising and negligent misrepresentation.

The concerts were supposed to start at 8:30 p.m. at Barclays Center in December, but all three nights, she didn’t take the stage until after 10:45 p.m., ABC News reported.

Concertgoers left the show after 1 a.m. and were “confronted with limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing, and/or increased public and private transportation costs at that late hour.”

The people who went to the shows on weeknights “had to get up early to go to work and/or take care of their family responsibilities the next day,” the legal filing said.

The ticket holders named Madonna; tour promoter Live Nation Worldwide, Inc.; Live Nation M Tours; and Brooklyn Events Center, LLC. doing business as Barclays Center as defendants.

The suit said that all ticket holders for her U.S. tour may be included as a class action.

The amount of the actual and consequential damages will be determined at trial.

One plaintiff, Michael Fellows, paid $155.90 for a ticket to the concert. The other plaintiff, Jonathan Hadden paid $292.50 for two tickets, according to the court filing.

This isn’t the first time Madonna has been accused and sued for starting concerts after they were scheduled to begin.

She was the subject of a class action suit in 2019 after she was two hours late for a concert in Miami, USA Today reported.

“Based on the years-long history of Madonna arriving several hours late to prior concerts (and which conduct continued at concerts in other cities after the Concerts at the Barclays Center, including concerts in Washington, D.C. and Boston), Plaintiffs knew or should have known that the Concerts would not start at 8:30 p.m., and that Madonna would not take the stage until several hours after the start time, causing Plaintiffs and all Class Members to have to wait several hours,” this week’s lawsuit stated.

The “Celebration Tour” had been scheduled to kick off in July 2023 but started in October in London after being delayed by Madonna’s health scare in June, ABC News reported.

ABC News, CNN and USA Today all reached out to Madonna and others for comment but did not hear back by late Friday morning.

