Trending

Man accused in death of pregnant Amish woman in northwest Pennsylvania

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Shawn Cranston

Accused: Shawn Cranston is accused in the murder of a pregnant Amish woman late last month. (Crawford County Correctional Facility)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SPARTANSBURG, Pa. — A northwestern Pennsylvania man is accused in the death of a pregnant Amish woman and her unborn child on Feb. 26, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Shawn C. Cranston, 52, of Corry, was arrested early Saturday and charged with criminal homicide, criminal homicide of an unborn child, burglary and criminal trespass, the Erie Times-News reported.

Cranston is accused in the death of Rebekah A. Byler, 23, at her home in Sparta Township in Crawford County, according to the newspaper.

According to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police, Byler’s body was discovered by her husband and a family friend at 12:26 p.m. EST on Feb. 26. According to a criminal complaint, Cranston is accused of killing Byler “by shooting her in the head and/or slashing her throat,” The Meadville Tribune reported.

A trooper wrote that a laceration was observed on the front side of Byler’s neck, and she had a “scalping-type wound” on her head, according to the Times-News.

Two “toddler-age children” were also inside the residence but were not injured, state police said.

It was unclear what led state police to identify Cranston as a suspect, according to the Times-News. According to the news release from the state police, Cranston had been identified after “an exhaustive five-day investigation.”

The criminal complaint filed in the case did not include an affidavit of probable cause, the Times-News reported.

“Investigative leads which led to evidence collection is what led to the arrest,” Trooper Cindy Schick, a public information officer with the state police, told the Tribune in an email on Saturday.

Titusville District Judge Amy Nicols placed Cranston in the Crawford County Correctional Facility without bond after arraigning him at 4:24 a.m. EST Saturday, according to the Times-News.

“Everyone is stunned -- this doesn’t happen here,” Spartansburg resident Charleen Hajec told ABC News. “Everyone is talking. It’s scary and frustrating.

“The outside world doesn’t get in,” said Hajec, who told the news outlet that she was born and raised in the area. “To have something this tragic ... it doesn’t happen here.”

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!