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Man arrested after calling 911 to report zombies, ghosts, UFO, deputies say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
West Virginia resident Clinton Nelan is accused of making repeated 911 calls and impersonating a police officer.
Arrested: Clinton Nelan is accused of making repeated 911 calls and impersonating a police officer. (West Virginia Department of Corrections and Rehabilitationn)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ELKINS, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is accused of repeatedly calling 911 to report zombies, ghosts and an unidentified flying object at his residence, authorities said.

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According to a news release and online booking records from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Clinton Wayne Nelan, 33, of Elkins, was arrested on Sunday. He was charged with misuse of a local emergency telephone system and impersonating a law enforcement officer, the sheriff’s office said.

When deputies arrived at his residence on Sunday, Nelan claimed that he was being harassed by several people, adding that he was a police officer from Louisiana, WBOY reported.

An investigation found that Nelan was not a police officer and that he was misusing 911 to make false reports, the sheriff’s office said.

He was arrested and booked into the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a cash only $2,500 bond, online records show.

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