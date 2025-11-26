Man trapped in donation box dies

SPRING, Texas — A man who had gotten into a clothing donation box and became trapped called 911 for help, but by the time first responders got him out, he was unresponsive.

It happened early Monday in Spring, Texas.

KHOU reported that the man called 911 around 1:36 a.m., telling the operator that he could not breathe while upside-down in the donation box.

When crews arrived at the box, they found him unresponsive and the man was pronounced dead, KRIV reported.

“The individual got in the box and ended up turning himself in an awkward position to where it affected his breathing. Even on the 911 call, he’s heard saying I can’t breathe, I’m having problems breathing,” Constable Mark Herman told KHOU.

They believe the man was homeless.

Still, Herman had a warning for people.

“These boxes are not to be accessed. They’re clearly designed and built that way. Stay out of these boxes,” he said.

